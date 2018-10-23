Pete Yorn Performs Live in Studio 1

Currently on "An Evening with Pete Yorn" Tour , an acoustic stripped-back run, which kicked off September and runs through the end of October. Performing at Park West in Chicago tonight 10/23!
This year Pete Yorn, and longtime friend and musical collaborator Scarlett Johansson released a new EP called Apart. This is their second release together follow-up to their 2009 release Break Up.
