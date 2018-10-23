Lunchbreak: Ziti Bolognese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

James Keane, Executive Chef, Make Room for Truman

Make Room for Truman

550 W. Touhy Ave., Park Ridge

www.MakeRoomforTruman.com

Recipe:

Ziti Bolognese

Bolognese Sauce:

Prosciutto, fine dice 4oz (1/2 cup)

Evoo 1 tsp

Whole Butter 3 T

Spanish Onion, small dice 10oz (1 ¼ cup)

Carrot, small dice 4oz (1/2 cup)

Celery, small dice 4oz (1/2 cup)

Ground Beef 1 lbs

Italian Sausage 1 lbs

Dry Red Wine 16 fl oz (2 cups)

Tomato Paste 3oz (6T)

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Ground Nutmeg 1/2 tsp

Chicken Stock 1 Quart (4 cups)

Minced Rosemary 1/2 tsp

Cream ¼ cup

Combine Prosciutto, 2 Tbsp butter and olive oil in a sauce pan and lightly stir until golden over medium heat for approximately 2-3 minutes.

Add onions, carrots and celery to the pan and sweat for 5 minutes, or until the mixture has softened.

Add beef and sausage and cook, stirring frequently to break up the meat and ensure that it browns evenly 6-7 minutes.

Stir in tomato paste and cook until lightly caramelized, about 5 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the red wine and reduce until nearly dry.

Add the salt, nutmeg, stock and herbs. Bring sauce to a boil and turn down to simmer for about 15 minutes until sauce has reduced slightly and all flavors have concentrated.

Add in a quarter cup of cream and 1 Tbsp of butter.

Remove from the heat and cool in an ice bath or hold on the stove if using right away.

Add to ziti or your favorite pasta. Top with dollop of ricotta and a stewed tomato....