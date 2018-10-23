× Former ‘Price is Right’ host Bob Barker rushed to hospital

LOS ANGELES — Former game show host Bob Barker is hospitalized in LA for serious back pain.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, paramedics responded to the 94-year-old’s home in Hollywood Hills after receiving a call from family member’s that Barker woke up with major back pain.

According to TMZ, he was immediately transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

His manager said Barker was awake, alert, and comfortable while doctors evaluated his condition.

Barker suffered a back injury earlier this month.

Barker is best known for hosting ‘The Price is Right’ from 1972 to 2007.