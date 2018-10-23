FeedonThis: Jarrett and Josh had the same idea in ‘Caption This!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Having anchored together for the past three-and-a-half years, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman sometimes think alike. That's expected when you've done hundreds of shows on CLTV.

We'll was apparent during "Caption This!" when the guys had the same idea when it come to something to say about a particular picture.

That moment is part of #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show, and you can see it in the video above.

The guys were thinking what a number of Bears fans are after two-straight losses - the team has to cut down on the big plays they allow.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the team's defense and what they can do to improve in the video above.

The Bulls are now dealing with yet another injury, this time to guard Kris Dunn.

Both hosts discuss the impact of the point guard's loss to the team in the video above.