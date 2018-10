Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Nearly 1,000 Chicago high school students turned out at McCormick Place Tuesday to interview for 185 of the country's most selective colleges and universities.

The students were offered admissions and scholarships on the spot at the Chicago Scholars Onsite Admissions Forum.

The students at Tuesday's forum are the first people in their families to attend college.

Last year, more than 2,000 offers of admission and $64 million in merit aid were awarded.