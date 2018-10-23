× Bulls guard Kris Dunn will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a MCL sprain

CHICAGO – One of the major storylines developing for the Bulls this season is not one they’d like to have.

They’re without forward Lauri Markkanen till at least the end of November with an elbow injury and Denzel Valentine remains out of the lineup with an ankle sprain. Then on Tuesday, the injury news got a little worse.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg revealed after practice at the Advocate Center that Kris Dunn has suffered a moderate MCL sprain and will miss 4-to-6 weeks. The injury was suffered in the Bulls’ loss to the Mavericks Monday night in Dallas.

Hoiberg said the injury occurred in the second quarter, but Dunn was cleared at that point for the rest of the game. He would end up playing 30 minutes, scoring nine points and dishing out seven assists in the 115-109 loss. Dunn has been out the first two games of the season after the birth of his first child.

The guard is entering his second year with the Bulls and his third in the NBA; acquired in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves. Dunn showed potential in his first year with the Bulls but suffered through a few injuries, playing in 52 games, averaging 13.4 points and six assists per game.

Guard Cameron Payne, who started in Dunn’s place for the first two games of the season, is expected to do the same for the time being as Kris becomes the latest Bulls’ player to deal with an injury this season.