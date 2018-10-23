Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Anaheim
- The Ducks won two of three games against the Blackhawks last season and have won four of the last five overall. Anaheim allowed just five combined goals in the four wins but allowed seven in the one loss.
- The Blackhawks lost at home to the Lightning on Sunday, 6-3, their second game allowing over five goals this season. They have allowed 3.91 goals per game overall, third-highest mark in the NHL.
- The Ducks lost to the Sabres in their last game, 4-2, allowing 45 shots on goal for the second consecutive game. They have allowed 341 shots this season, most in the NHL, but have blocked 157 shots, also most in the NHL.
- Rookies Sam Steel and Kiefer Sherwood scored both goals for the Ducks against Buffalo. The Ducks have gotten 16 points from their rookies this season, second most in the NHL (Senators – 18 points).
- Patrick Kane is tied for the team lead in goals and assists and has scored a point in seven of the first eight games of the season. He has scored at least one point in 541 games in his career, second most by any player since his rookie season in 2007-08 (Alex Ovechkin – 558).
- Jonathan Toews will play his 800th career game tonight, becoming the 16th Blackhawk to play in 800 games for the franchise. He can tie Dennis Hull for the sixth-most goals in Blackhawks history with one goal tonight.