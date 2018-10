Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hubbard Inn brings the magic of the beloved series, "Harry Potter" indoors with decorations, a U.K.-inspired menu, and themed cocktails, like butter beer. There is a series of events happening each night leading up to Halloween, including, a dinner in the great hall, a muggle movie marathon, triwizard trivia, a potions mixology class, a witches night and more.

Hubbard Inn:

110 W. Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL 60654

HubbardInn.com