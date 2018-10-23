Air Force spent over $326K on coffee cups that kept breaking: report

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has been spending a lot of money on coffee cups lately.

The metal mugs are specially designed so that they can reheat liquids aboard air refueling tankers when in flight.

They were designed decades ago, and material prices have doubled in the past couple of years, so now they cost $1,200 each.

But even at that price, the handle breaks when they are dropped.

The Air Force has bought 391 cups since 2016 — that’s more than $326,000, USA Today reports.

They’re now looking at making new handles, with a 3D printer, for about 50 cents each.