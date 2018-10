× 2 shot in drive-by while sitting in a car in Englewood

CHICAGO — Two people were shot as they sat in a car in the Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 68th Place near Hoyne.

The shots were fired from a silver sedan as it drove by.

A woman was hit in the head and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A man suffered graze wounds to the shoulder and face.

No one is in custody.