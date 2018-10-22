Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ while walking in South Loop, police said

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in the South Loop after a woman was sexually abused.

The woman said she was walking in the 1200 block of South Canal Street near Roosevelt Road on Oct. 8th around 6 p.m. when an unknown man approached her and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his late 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, 160 – 170 pounds. He was wearing a black White Sox hat and light blue colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Area Central at (312) 747-8380.