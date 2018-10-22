× Woman fatally stabs man in Roseland apartment

CHICAGO — A woman stabbed a 23-year-old man to death in an apartment in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 10600 block of South Wabash.

The couple got into a domestic argument, then a physical fight inside an apartment. The man was transported to University of Chicago Medicine where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was transported to Roseland Hospital is in stable condition. Police said she is in custody.

Area South police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.