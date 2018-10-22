Gang member charged with ordering shooting that killed Chicago 2-year-old: police

CHICAGO — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 2-year-old boy, who was shot and killed earlier this month.

The man arrested and charged with first degree murder is 27-year-old Alexander Varela, a known gang member. Police say he is not the one who pulled the trigger, but that multiple witnesses told them he ordered the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday Oct. 6, in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

An 18-year-old man and 2-year-old Julien Gonzalez, were standing next to each other in an alley, when shots were fired from the end of the street.

On Monday, Chicago police held a news conference and talked about what was going on before the shooting happened.

“This was a birthday party people were celebrating when this occurred, petty argument between women this offender chose to insert himself into the argument,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

Police say Varela was not a guest at the party, but lives in the neighborhood.

Witnesses told police Varela ordered a fellow gang member of his to take out his gun and start shooting.

An 18-year-old victim was hit in the leg and survived. Julien was shot in the neck and died at Stroger Hospital, becoming the youngest person to be fatally shot in the city this year.

Police held a roll call two days after the shooting near that corner, which had a huge turnout. More than 100 people in the community showed up, and detectives say it was tips they received after that roll call that led them to this suspect.

Varela will appear in bond court at noon Monday.

Chicago police say this is a very active and ongoing investigation, and they are working to find the man who pulled the trigger as well.