Suburban teen charged with posting threat against school on Instagram

LOMBARD, Ill. — A student at Glenbard East High School in Lombard is charged with posting threats against his school on social media.

Jairus Castillo, 18, faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct involving a threat of violence.

Lombard police say they received information about an Instagram post showing a man armed with an AR-15 style rifle. The caption read “he’s shooting up the school Monday after 3rd period.”

They tracked the post to Castillo, although he is not the man in the picture.

On Monday, a judge set Castillo’s bond at $75,000.