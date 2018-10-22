Real Advice from Breast Cancer Survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four women stopped by WGN this morning to share their personal experiences going through breast cancer. These survivors share real stories and advice they wish they had known after their diagnosis and during treatment.

Please take a look below for information on upcoming events:

Join ALAS -Wings for an interactive panel discussion and have your questions answered by breast cancer experts.

Visit exhibits to discover cancer resources in your community, as well as local and national organizations providing support.

Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is complimentary.

Call 312-883-2527 to register!

Fourth Annual Breast Cancer Town Hall Meeting in Spanish

Saturday, October 27th

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center

303 E. Superior St., Chicago

Auditorium Baldwin

American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink

http://realmenwearpinkacs.org

Men are wearing pink every day this month and raising breast cancer awareness and funds for research and support services. Men are nominated to participate, and there are more than 200 business and community leaders across Illinois involved this year!

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

http://makingstrideswalk.org

Donate/get involved in the fight against breast cancer! Last of 11 Illinois walks on 10/20/18, but fundraising continues and anytime is a great time to volunteer with your American Cancer Society!

Asian Human Services 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION GALA

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2018

Join us for an evening of celebration and a brief summary of the life-changing services that Asian Human Services provides though its comprehensive human services network. This event will help to raise public awareness and assist us in continuing to provide the vital programs and services so urgently needed in the community.

Date: Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Place: Theater on the Lake

2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60641 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00

Tickets: $175 per person+ online fee

(Ticket includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvre stations, dessert, music and live entertainment)

***Business Casual and Traditional Cultural Attire***

Different Shades of Pink

Different Shades of Pink Charity is committed to serving the “Right Now Needs” of breast cancer fighter’s, survivors and their families. In addition, we educate and empower young women to practice preventive measures and be proactive in their pursuit of healthy lifestyles.

www.differentshadesofpink.org

BET AGAINST CANCER

A Fundraising Event

Adults Only - Cash Only

Thursday October 25, 2018

7P - 12A

BLACKJACK, POKER, ROULETTE, CRAPS AND SLOT MACHINES, APPETIZERS, DRINKS AND RAFFLES

PHP Associates Ticket: $25

Guest Ticket: $10

St. Paul Catholic Church

2123 W. 22nd Place

Chicago, IL 60608

ALL PROCEEDS AND DONATIONS WILL GO TOWARDS DIFFERENT SHADES CHARITY IN SUPPORT OF THOSE AFFECTED BY CANCER