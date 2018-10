CHICAGO — Four people were shot outside a funeral home Chicago’s Far South Side Monday.

Police said they responded to the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 1 p.m. Officials said initial reports indicate the shooting happened outside a funeral home after a service.

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a funeral on Chicago’s South Side. There are multiple victims. One neighbor told us “it sounded like Afghanistan.” pic.twitter.com/UQDhnRf8DN — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) October 22, 2018

We happened to be standing outside of a convenience store near the scene of a multiple shooting as three guys were swarmed by police and questioned in connection to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/vVjXnG9KR9 — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) October 22, 2018

Authorities said four people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions, ages and genders are not yet known.

Police units are responding to reports of a multiple person shooting at 9200 Blk S. Cottage Grove following a possible funeral or memorial. Please avoid the area & report info anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/7hQb0clC0E — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 22, 2018

UPDATE: Early reports indicate the shooting allegedly occurred outside of a funeral home as the services ended and people were getting in their cars Expect a heavy police response in the area — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 22, 2018