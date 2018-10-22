Man shot in stomach while attempting to stop carjacking in Heart of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot while trying to stop a carjacking in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of West Cullerton.

Police said a 29-year-old man started up his white 4-door Mercedes, and then got into another car. A black car pulled up, a passenger got out and jumped into the Mercedes.

When the man attempted to confront the offender, he was shot in the stomach. The offender fled the scene in the Mercedes.

The 29-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

No one is in custody. Police have yet to release a description of the offender.

