Lunchbreak: Roasted baby carrots with caper salsa verde, pecorino cream and toasted pumpkin seeds

Executive Chef Chris Thompson

Coda di Volpe

3335 N. Southport Ave.

773-687-8568

www.cdvolpe.com

Event:

Executive Chef Chris Thompson of Coda di Volpe is introducing a new communal dining series with a new Southern Italian theme the second Tuesday of every month. Each dinner will feature an “all-you-can” eat selection of new and favorite Southern Italian menu items including an assortment of Chef Chris’ house-cured and butchered meats and cheeses with pastas, dessert and bottomless Italian wine.

Coda di Volpe’s monthly communal dining series occurs on the second Tuesday of every month with the next occurring on Tuesday, November 13 with the one following on December 11. Guests can visit cdvolpe.com for more information.

Recipe:

Roasted Baby Carrots with caper salsa verde, pecorino cream and toasted pumpkin seeds

Carrots:

2 bunches baby carrots (multi-color)

1 pound, parsnips

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1 tbs. kosher salt

1 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Soak and rinse the carrots well. Peel and largely dice the parsnips. Then, toss in olive oil and salt. Transfer the seasoned carrots and parsnips to a foil or parchment paper lined sheet pan and roast for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pecorino Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

10 oz. (1 ¼ cup) grated pecorino

Instructions:

Gently warm the cream and bring to a light simmer in a small sauce pot. Add in pecorino and blend smooth with a small hand-held stick blender. Set aside.

Caper Salsa Verde:

¼ cup capers, soaked and roughly chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. minced shallot

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 tbsp. minced chives

1 tbsp. chopped tarragon

1 lemon for zest

¼ cup extra virgin olive

Instructions: