Keeping Your Digestive System Healthy

Kendra Peterson of Drizzle Kitchen is showing Jane Monzures what foods can help keep our guts healthy. They’re also putting it all into practice with some gut-friendly kimchi guacamole!

KENDRA’S KIMCHI GUACAMOLE

Serves 3-4 people as an appetizer

-3 avocados

-1/4 c. packed cilantro

-juice of 1 lime

-pinch of salt

-1/2 c. kimchi, finely chopped

(1) Scoop out the avocados into a bowl and mash with the back of a fork.

(2) Add the packed cilantro, lime juice, pinch of salt and the chopped kimchi and mix until combined.

(3) Taste for seasoning and add more salt or more lime juice as needed.