Kanye West donates $73K to Amara Enyia

CHICAGO — Rapper Kanye West donated $73,540 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, who was recently endorsed by Chance the Rapper.

Enyia owed $73,540 to the Illinois State Board of Elections in connection to her 2015 campaign for mayor, according to the Chicago Tribune. Enyia never closed her campaign account and accrued the fines.

The donation from Kanye West should pay the fines in time for the Dec. 20 deadline—the day the Chicago mayoral ballot is certified.

A spokesperson for Enyia’s campaign issued the following statement Monday: