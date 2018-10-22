Flow of cold air resumes after one day hiatus

Aided by abundant sunshine and a warming southwest breeze, temperatures on Monday rose above 60 degrees for the first time in 12 days. It also marked the first day since October 10th to post a temperature surplus. The period from October 11th, through the 21st averaged 8.4 degrees below normal, essentially balancing the abnormal warmth observed earlier in the month. Brisk northwest winds in the wake of an overnight cold front will sweep colder air back into the region on Tuesday. Temperatures may rise slightly later this week, but thickening clouds ahead of our next weather system are expected to limit daytime warming. Jet stream winds are then forecast to buckle heading into the upcoming weekend, keeping readings below normal, and providing unsettled, damp conditions. Medium range forecasts suggest more substantial warming may occur by the middle of next week.