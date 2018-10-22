Arson suspected in fire that destroyed suburban mansion once owned by Dwyane Wade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- A mansion in south suburban South Holland was damaged in a large fire Monday. Police suspect arson and are talking to a person of interest.

The home, located at 1760 East 158th Street, once belonged to NBA player Dwyane Wade. Neighbors told WGN News Wade did not live in the mansion but his ex-wife and children lived there for a time. Wade sold the home in 2016.

Dolton fire and police were called to the home just around 1:30 p.m.

“While we were on our way here, a citizen pointed out a subject that might have been involved with this,” fire chief Donald J. Rush said. “We have one person in custody as a person of interest that we need to interview.”

Rush said the man also smelled of some type of fuel or accelerant, possibly the same substance fire-fighters smelled as they battled the blaze.

The state fire marshal is also involved in the investigation.

Nicor was called into repair a gas main rupture in the back of the home. It’s not clear if that was the cause of the fire or if it was ruptured during the explosion.

ComEd worked to restore power to some home in the area that were lost because of the fire.

No injuries were reported.