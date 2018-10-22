× Early voting begins today statewide

CHICAGO — Early voting has expanded Monday to dozens of locations across the Chicago area.

You don’t need an excuse to vote early– any registered voter can do it.

No ID is required, but may help speed the process if there’s any question about someone’s registration.

Touch screen voting machines have all the counties ballots, so suburban voters can go to any of the nearly 50 locations.

Will County is also opening several locations on Monday. Voters can find them at thewillcountyclerk.com.

For information on polling places for early voting, check out the links below:

Chicago Board of Elections

https://chicagoelections.com/en/early-voting.html

Cook County Clerk

https://www.cookcountyclerk.com/agency/early-voting

DuPage County Election Commission

https://www.dupageco.org/earlyvoting/

Will County Clerk

https://www.thewillcountyclerk.com/elections/elections/voter-services/early-voting/

Kane County Clerk

http://www.kanecountyclerk.org/elections

Lake County Clerk

http://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13400/Early-Voting-Locations-Dates-and-Times

McHenry County Clerk

https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/home/showdocument?id=89016