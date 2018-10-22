Early voting begins today statewide
CHICAGO — Early voting has expanded Monday to dozens of locations across the Chicago area.
You don’t need an excuse to vote early– any registered voter can do it.
No ID is required, but may help speed the process if there’s any question about someone’s registration.
Touch screen voting machines have all the counties ballots, so suburban voters can go to any of the nearly 50 locations.
Will County is also opening several locations on Monday. Voters can find them at thewillcountyclerk.com.
