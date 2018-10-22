Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Dallas
- The Bulls swept the season series with the Mavericks last season for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The Bulls scored 235 combined points in the two games, their third most against the Mavericks in a single season all-time.
- Chicago lost to Detroit, 118-116, on a layup by Ish Smith with five seconds remaining. Chicago has now played in 10 games decided by two points or fewer since last season, tied for fourth most in the NBA.
- Dallas won its last game over Minnesota, 140-136, tied for its highest scoring total in a non-overtime game since they scored 141 in January 1992. The Mavericks attempted 50 three-pointers, most by any team this season and most in a single game in franchise history.
- Zach Lavine has scored at least 30 points in each of his team’s first two games, one of only three players to do that this season (Stephen Curry and Nikola Mirotic). Only two other Bulls have started a season with three straight 30+ point games – Michael Jordan in 1986 (six) and Bob Love in 1971 (three).
- Luca Doncic (26), DeAndre Jordan (22), Wes Matthews (19), Dwight Powell (19) and Dennis Smith Jr. (19) all scored at least 19 points for the Mavs against the Timberwolves. It was only the third time in franchise history they have had five players score at least 19 points and first time since January 2002.
- Bobby Portis has 26 points and 25 rebounds through two games this season. The only other Bulls player in the last 30 seasons to match those numbers through two team games was Joakim Noah in 2010-11 (33 points, 36 rebounds).