Bulls follow their early season path in loss to the Mavericks on Monday

DALLAS – They’ve only played 12 quarters of basketball, but already the Bulls have developed some tendencies.

For one, Zach LaVine continues to shine in the role of primary scorer for Fred Hoiberg’s team, keeping up his recent stretch in the team’s third game of the season Monday night in Dallas.

But another pattern has also continued – poor defense in general and down the stretch that leads to defeat.

Both scenarios played out against the Mavericks at American Airlines Arena as the Bulls got another huge effort from LaVine yet lacked the closing power to bring home a victory. Instead, Dallas sent the Bulls to a 115-109 defeat, their third in three games on the young season.

LaVine reached the 30-point mark for a third-straight time, this time getting 34, but the Maverick broke open the game in the fourth quarter, taking as much as a ten-point lead. That held up down the stretch as the Bulls defense couldn’t come up with the major stop to ignite a comeback. as six Dallas players reached double digits.

The 115 points allowed were the lowest of the three games for the Bulls, but it wasn’t enough for the win.