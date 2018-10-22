Around Town checks out Carnivale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carnivale’s Latin-fusion cuisine explores dishes from Central and South America, Cuba, Spain and the Caribbean. Featuring energetic colors, glamour, photography and wild design, Carnivale engages all of the senses with global flavors, Latin music and luxurious comfort. The restaurant boasts private event space perfect for large parties, weddings and special events.

Carnivale:

702 W. Fulton St.

Chicago, IL 60661

CarnivaleChicago.com

Halloween Brunch:

October 28, 2018

10:30am-3pm

(Reservations Recommended)