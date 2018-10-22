Amy Schumer expecting her first child

While working to get out the vote, Amy Schumer revealed some exciting news on Monday.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband, Chris Fischer.

Schumer announced her pregnancy in an Instagram story about the upcoming midterm elections via journalist Jessica Yellin. Yellin shared some of Schumer’s candidate recommendations for voters and directed followers to read to the bottom of a list where Schumer wrote, “I’m pregnant.”

Schumer, 37, teased the reveal in a separate Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself and her husband made to look like a pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple married in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California last February. Fischer is a James Beard award-winning chef and author.

Beyond her work in film and television, Schumer is an advocate for equal rights and ending gun violence. Earlier this month, she was arrested as part of a demonstration against the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.