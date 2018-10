Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 50-year-old woman was shot in the head in the city's Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood, according to officials.

The shooting happened on the 6800 block of South Rockwell Street around 5 p.m. Monday. The woman was on the sidewalk when she heard gunshots and felt pain on her head, police said.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.