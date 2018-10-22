× 10 to 15-degrees warmer this Monday morning, but still scattered frost

There were still patches of scattered light frost across the Chicago area early this Monday morning, even though temperatures were some 10 degrees-plus warmer than Sunday morning at many locations. The hard freeze we experienced Sunday put an abrupt end to this year’s growing season. The largest 24-hour temperature differential occurred at Pontiac where this morning’s reading (35-degrees) was 19-degrees warmer than yesterday’s low of 19.

Following is a list of area airport locations and the Sunday/Monday low temperatures:

Airport Sunday/Monday low temps

Pontiac…19/35

Rochelle…19/30

Freeport…20/32

Sterling/Rock Falls…20/31Aurora/Sugar Grove…21/31

Rockford…22/32

DeKalb…22/29

Morris…22/34

Joliet…22/32

DuPage/West Chicago…23/31

Schaumburg…24/35

Kankakee…24/34Romeoville/Lewis Univ…24/33

Waukegan…25/36

Peru/Ottawa…26/39

Lansing…26/33

Midway…28/38

O’Hare…28/39

Palwaukee/Wheeling…28/33

Indiana

Rensselaer…28/36

Gary…30/39

Valparaiso…32/37