Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Three Stooges" entertained people for decades, starting in the 1920s. Their brand of comedy, was slapstick—literally.

The characters of Moe, Larry and Curly are being introduced to a new generation on Sunday on stage at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

The Three Stooges Live on Stage

Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main Street

St. Charles, Ill.

Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.