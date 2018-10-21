Sunday Brunch: Pork Belly Fried Rice

Executive Chef Matt Jergens from The Gwen Chicago Hotel demonstrated how to make Pork Belly Fried Rice, a rich Asian-inspired dish from his Sunday brunch menu. The menu draws inspiration from his many travels around the world, creating dishes with a globally-inspired influence.
The Gwen Hotel
521 N. Rush St., 5th floor
Chicago, IL
thegwenchicago.com
Black Garlic Fried Rice Base
Yield: 1cup
Ingredients:
15g black garlic
50g shallot
20g ginger
5g lemon grass
15g scallion
¼ cup water
60g tamari soy sauce
Method:
Combine all ingredients in blender and process until smooth. Transfer to sauce pot and cook on low heat for 30 minutes.
SLOW ROASTED PORK BELLY
RUB:
2# pork belly with skin removed
1tsp ground coriander
1tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp ground fennel seeds
½ tsp grounded mustard seeds
½ tsp ground red chili flakes
1 TBSP kosher salt
Method:
Grind all the spices and mix with the salts
Season bellies liberally to cure
Allow to cure 24
Place bellies on a roasting rack and cook in oven at 275 for 3 hrs or until very tender. Cooking times may vary.
Pork Belly Fried Rice
Ingredients
1 cup cubed roasted pork belly
2 cups cooked jasmine rice
1 cup juliene stir fry vegetables (ex. celery, cabbage, peppers, carrots, snow peas)
1/2 cup black garlic stir fry base puree (black garlic, scallion, shallot, lemongrass, tamari soy sauce, water)
to garnish: two eggs cooked to preference, arugula
Method
Cook the rice the day before, spread on sheet tray and allow to cool.
In a cold pan add the pork belly and cook on medium heat until some fat is rendered and pork is starting to brown.
Add vegetables and cook until tender, but still have some bite
Turn to high heat and add rice, making sure to break it up so that it does not clump.
Cook until some of the rice begins to color and edges become crispy
Add black garlic puree and mix thoroughly, taste and adjust seasonings if necessary
Finish with eggs and fresh arugula