Sunday Brunch: Pork Belly Fried Rice

Executive Chef Matt Jergens from The Gwen Chicago Hotel demonstrated how to make Pork Belly Fried Rice, a rich Asian-inspired dish from his Sunday brunch menu. The menu draws inspiration from his many travels around the world, creating dishes with a globally-inspired influence.

The Gwen Hotel

521 N. Rush St., 5th floor

Chicago, IL

thegwenchicago.com

Black Garlic Fried Rice Base

Yield: 1cup

Ingredients:

15g black garlic

50g shallot

20g ginger

5g lemon grass

15g scallion

¼ cup water

60g tamari soy sauce

Method:

Combine all ingredients in blender and process until smooth. Transfer to sauce pot and cook on low heat for 30 minutes.

SLOW ROASTED PORK BELLY

RUB:

2# pork belly with skin removed

1tsp ground coriander

1tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp ground fennel seeds

½ tsp grounded mustard seeds

½ tsp ground red chili flakes

1 TBSP kosher salt

Method:

Grind all the spices and mix with the salts

Season bellies liberally to cure

Allow to cure 24

Place bellies on a roasting rack and cook in oven at 275 for 3 hrs or until very tender. Cooking times may vary.

Pork Belly Fried Rice