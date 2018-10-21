× Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker

CHICAGO — Volunteers and community activist Andrew Holmes combed the streets Sunday, hoping to find new clues in the disappearance of pregnant mail carrier Kierra Coles.

Coles was last seen October 2, when she was captured on surveillance video in the Chatham area, where she lives. In the video, Coles walks past her car in her U.S. Postal Service uniform, even though she had called in sick that day.

Frustrated with low neighborhood response in the case, volunteers went door-to-door in the area Sunday to ask homeowners to share security video and urge witnesses to come forward.

Their search comes as police say they suspect foul play in Coles’ disappearance. They’ve launched a joint investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and a reward for information in the case has grown to almost $30,000.