Man, 21, dead after Gage Park shooting

CHICAGO – A 21-year-old man died after a shooting in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2700 block of West 58th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The 21-year-old was driving when he got into a shootout with another person. The man was hit and then crashed into a parked car, police said.

He later died from his injuries.

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.