Lauren Magiera recaps the Bears’ loss to the Patriots on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It was another moment for a potential Bears' break-through, but once again it fell short.

Just one yard, in fact.

Kevin White caught a Mitchell Trubisky "Hail Mary" throw on the one-yard line on the final play of the game, but Patriots' defenders prevented him from getting in to preserve a 38-31 victory.

But that play wasn't the reason the Bears couldn't knock off the defending AFC champions and suffered their second-straight defeat. A number of breakdowns throughout the game overshadowed a few great moments that kept Matt Nagy's team from the victory.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News was there to watch it all happen at Soldier Field on Sunday, and she joined Sports Feed live to tell us what she saw during the 60 minutes of football.

