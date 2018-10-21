Family of activist killed after chasing hit-and-run driver offers $10,000 reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Alberto Bocanegra’s family is doing everything they can to find out who shot and killed the 39-year-old community activist after he confronted a driver who hit a bicyclist last month.

Family members increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $10,000 on Sunday.

"I’m not gonna stop until I get justice, and on top of that, for the rest of my life I’m always going to fight for justice," his brother Segio Bocanegra said.

His death came as Bocanegra was turning the corner in a long battle with cancer, his family says. He was in remission for two months before he was gunned down.

Bocanegra was recording a group bike riders in the greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on September 25 when a vehicle struck a 30-year-old female rider and took off.

After witnessing the crash, Bocanegra caught up with the driver in his own vehicle. While they argued, another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him twice in the neck.

Bocanegra was known as a community activist and once ran for 12th ward alderman.

"Alberto was a good person he was an activist he was out there in the community always helping people. He had a great heart, a big heart," said community activist Raul Montes Jr.

His family says they are frustrated the investigation has not led to any arrests, and ask anyone with information to contact police.