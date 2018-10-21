2 fatally shot in Austin, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two people, a man and a woman, were fatally shot in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Police said the two were sitting in a parked car in the 100 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday when they were shot.

The 21-year old woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old man in the car was also shot multiple times, he was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A motive was unclear and no suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.