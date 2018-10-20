Sunshine Sunday, highs in the upper 40s
-
Sunny, warm days return after cool weekend
-
Sun allows us to bounce back from a frigid Friday
-
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend
-
Another chilly weekend in store for Chicago
-
-
Spell of comfortable weather coming to an end
-
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
-
Weather to improve as tropical rains head east
-
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
-
Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief
-
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Heat Advisory in effect for most of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Monday