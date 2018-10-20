× Strong winds/snow showers move southeast across the Chicago area this Saturday afternoon

Convective cumulus build-ups along and ahead of a strong cold front are triggering winds gusting over 60 miles per hour, snow showers bringing visibility down to a mile or less and snow mixed at times with rain giving soft snow pellets or graupel. This is the first snow of the season for Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport as well as Midway Airport. Snow briefly covered the ground in many areas before melting.

At 12:50PM CDT winds gusting to 61 miles per hour were recorded at the Rockford Airport, and a half-hour later 58 mph gusts were recorded at DuPage Airport, 63 mph at Midway, 61 mph at O’Hare, 60 mph at the Chicago National Weather Service site in Romeoville and 50 to 60 mph+ winds in Park Forest (Cook CO) and St. Charles (Kane CO). Power lines have been reported down near Aurora and Crystal Lake and large trees uprooted near Oregon (Ogle CO), Crest Hill (Will CO), and Somonauk (DeKalb CO) and Westchester (Cook CO).

Strong convective build-ups along the cold front and behind the front as colder air feeds into the area will continue to move southeast through the remainder of the Chicago area, including south and east of the city later this afternoon. The Wind Advisory for our area will remain in effect until 6PM CDT this evening.