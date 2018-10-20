Rivers in flood across northeast Illinois

Posted 11:45 AM, October 20, 2018, by

Rivers are slowly falling, but minor flooding continues on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland. The Rock River is forecast to fall below flood level at Rockton this coming Tuesday morning and Latham Park Wednesday evening. Rivers in flood are denoted by light green shading on the headlined map.

Following is the latest summary of area River stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Oct 20 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     1.59  07 AM Sat  -0.03
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.12  07 AM Sat  -0.03

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.35  06 AM Sat  -0.72
Gurnee                 7.0     4.69  06 AM Sat  -0.42
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.70  07 AM Sat  -0.33
Des Plaines           15.0    10.19  07 AM Sat  -0.38
River Forest          16.0     6.81  07 AM Sat  -0.44
Riverside              7.5     3.38  07 AM Sat  -0.17



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     8.55  06 AM Sat  -0.87
Montgomery            13.0    12.44  07 AM Sat  -0.21
Dayton                12.0     8.63  07 AM Sat  -0.06

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    14.93  07 AM Sat   0.02

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.72  07 AM Sat  -0.02

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     6.97  07 AM Sat   0.02
Shorewood              6.5     2.38  07 AM Sat   0.00

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     4.01  06 AM Sat   0.00
Foresman              18.0     5.56  07 AM Sat  -0.02
Chebanse              16.0     3.30  07 AM Sat  -0.12
Iroquois              18.0     5.49  07 AM Sat  -0.08



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.62  07 AM Sat  -0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     4.16  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Kouts                 11.0     5.04  07 AM Sat   0.00
Shelby                 9.0     5.78  07 AM Sat  -0.11
Momence                5.0     2.00  07 AM Sat  -0.06
Wilmington             6.5     1.50  07 AM Sat  -0.06

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.81  06 AM Sat   0.01

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.43  07 AM Sat   0.29



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.33  07 AM Sat  -0.01
South Holland         16.5     5.54  06 AM Sat   0.06

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     0.71  07 AM Sat   0.00

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.77  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Leonore               16.0     3.42  07 AM Sat  -0.05

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.08  07 AM Sat   0.10
Ottawa               463.0   459.43  06 AM Sat   0.06
La Salle              20.0    13.19  07 AM Sat   0.33

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.09  07 AM Sat   0.07

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.81  06 AM Sat  -0.06
Perryville            12.0     7.09  06 AM Sat  -0.04

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.89  07 AM Sat  -0.16 Minor

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    10.59  06 AM Sat  -0.20 Minor
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M Minor
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.96  07 AM Sat  -0.17
Byron                 13.0    12.04  07 AM Sat  -0.21
Dixon                 16.0    13.87  06 AM Sat  -0.16