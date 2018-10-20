× Rivers in flood across northeast Illinois

Rivers are slowly falling, but minor flooding continues on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland. The Rock River is forecast to fall below flood level at Rockton this coming Tuesday morning and Latham Park Wednesday evening. Rivers in flood are denoted by light green shading on the headlined map.

Following is the latest summary of area River stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: