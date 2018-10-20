Pistons score easy bucket late to sink Bulls in home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Blake Griffin had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Ish Smith scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including the game-winning basket, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Bulls 118-116 on Saturday night in Chicago's home opener.

Griffin was 12 for 23 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, as Detroit won its second straight to start the season.

Zach LaVine had 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting for Chicago, which dropped its second consecutive game. The Bulls played without starters Kris Dunn (excused absence) and Lauri Markkanen (sprained right elbow), and reserve Denzel Valentine (left ankle).

With the score tied at 116, Smith drove through the defense for a layup with 5.4 seconds left.

Detroit had a 60-58 halftime lead despite shooting 34 percent in the first two quarters. Griffin had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. LaVine had 19 first-half points for Chicago.

The Pistons led 85-84 entering the fourth before the Bulls scored four straight points. Smith put Detroit back on top 89-88 and the Pistons held a slim advantage until LaVine hit a 3-pointer with 24.6 seconds left.

After Smith's basket, Chicago had a chance to tie or go ahead with a 3, but LaVine lost the ball — he was pressured by Griffin — as he rose for a 3-pointer.