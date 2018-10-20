October snowfalls came at Chicago from different directions
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday
Freeze warning Tuesday morning
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Weather systems move from a westerly to an easterly direction, but hurricanes move across the Atlantic Ocean from east to west. Why?