CHICAGO — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to police.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 99th Street.

Police say two men inside a passing car, shot at a group of people standing outside.

A 39-year-old man later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody.