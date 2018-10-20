× Man fatally hit by car after argument

CHICAGO — A man was killed during a dispute in East Ukrainian Village.

People in two cars started arguing just after 8 p.m. Friday, in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

Police say a passenger got out of one of the cars, and walked up to the other car with a knife in his hand.

The driver took off, hitting the man as he drove away.

The man died at the scene. He’s been identified as 38-year-old William Gonzalez of Chicago.

Police are questioning the driver.