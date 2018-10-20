Danny Trevathan gets sweet surprise from grandma at Bears practice

CHICAGO — Danny Trevathan will have a special fan in the audience Sunday as the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots at Soldier Field: his grandmother.
The team surprised Trevathan during practice Saturday. The linebacker’s grandmother has been battling cancer for several years and was never able to watch Trevathan play at Soldier Field. He’s been with the Bears since 2016.
In a video posted to the team’s Twitter account, Trevathan’s grandmother is escorted to practice in a golf cart. Trevathan exclaims, “Grandma! Grandma,” before wrapping his arms around the woman.
He expressed gratitude on Twitter: “This is the first time in my 7 years that a team has done anything special for me. Made me feel loved, like family. Yes that’s exactly what they are FAMILY.”