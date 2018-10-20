× 5 teens charged in carjacking

Chicago, Il – – Five teenagers, including a 16-year-old were charged Saturday in the armed carjacking of a woman early Thursday morning.

Police say the five males took the 47-year-old’s Lexus in the 5800 block of North Winthrop Avenue, in Edgewater.

One of the offenders pointed a gun at the officer and demanded her vehicle, then took the keys out of her hand, got into the SUV and drove away.

Police spotted the vehicle on the Southeast Side and pursued it. The offenders were captured after hitting a dead-end at 55th and South Shore.

Police recovered a weapon from inside the stolen Lexus.

The suspects are identified as 18-year-old Raynell Lanford of West Garfield Park, 18-year-old Javion Bush of the South Side Gresham neighborhood and 18-year-old Jamar Jarvis of South Shore and 19-year-old Jamaal Ashshaheed of the Southwest Side’s Scottsdale neighborhood.

Police didn’t release the 16-year-old’s because he is a minor.

The four adults were charged with felony counts of vehicular carjacking with a gun.

The sixteen year was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass of a vehicle and aggravated use of a weapon.

The four adults face two felony counts each of a vehicular hijacking with a gun, while the boy was charged with one felony count of an armed carjacking by someone under 21 and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass of a vehicle, police said.

Their next court appearance is Saturday.