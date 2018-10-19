The 30-hour Coffin Challenge comes to Six Flags Great America this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. — After tons of buzz, the 30-hour "Coffin Challenge" is finally happening at Chicagoland's Six Flags Great America this weekend.

Six participants were selected from nearly 3,000 applications to stay in coffins for 30 hours through the cold weather and scares from the park's Fright Fest actors

Coffin competitors will only have 13 minutes each hour to check their phones, and only six minutes to go to the bathroom each hour. Blankets and pillows are allowed.

Six Flags visitors are encouraged to visit and scare the contestants while the challenge is taking place between 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21.

If they make it through, participants will win V.I.P. Fright Fest passes, two season passes and $300.

The most unique prize? Victorious competitors can keep their coffin.