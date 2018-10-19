SUV crashes into building near Michigan Avenue; 4 injured

CHICAGO — An SUV drove through Pioneer Court and crashed into a building near Michigan Avenue about 4 p.m. Friday.
The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and three people were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran pulled a man from the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A car crashed into the first floor of my office building, 401 N Michigan. My co-workers and I thought it was a bomb. https://t.co/2knSHbIT7t—
Taylor Moore-bid 💀 (@taylormundo) October 19, 2018
@BlockClubCHI Car just hit 401 N. Michigan Ave bldg https://t.co/4iDmQO4alQ—
CTADamen50Bus (@CtaDamen50Bus) October 19, 2018
41.889624 -87.622880