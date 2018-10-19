Park renamed in honor of fallen Chicago police officer Irma Ruiz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago is renaming a Southwest Side park in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty 30-years ago.

Officer Irma Ruiz was one of Chicago's first female patrol officers.

On Friday, the former Walnut Park in the city's Archer Heights neighborhood near Midway, was officially rededicated in her memory.

Ruiz responded to one of the nation's first school shootings at the Moses Montefiori School on South Ashland.

The gunman, Clem Henderson, had already killed two people at a nearby auto parts store before approaching the school.

He shot Ruiz's partner Gregory Jaglowski in the leg, then entered the school where he shot and killed Ruiz and a school custodian.

The wounded Jaglowski was able to return fire, killing Henderson.

Jaglowski was at the park Friday for the dedication ceremony.

Ruiz left behind four children.