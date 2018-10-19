× New grades coming for Illinois schools

CHICAGO — New grades are coming out for Illinois schools.

Under a new federal education law, every school in the state will receive one of four ratings. “Exemplary” for the top ten percent, “commendable”, for schools doing well but not in that highest tier, “underperforming” for schools that need special attention in one of more student groups and “lowest performing”, for schools in the bottom five percent.

These new grades will not only measure performance, but also growth.