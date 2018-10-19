Midday Fix: Live performance from Grammy Award-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grammy Award-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King

www.christhomasking.com

Event:

Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist Chris Thomas King performs tonight at the 2nd Logan Center Bluesfest; opening for him is Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton. Bluesfest performances and other programming continue throughout the weekend at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts.

2nd Logan Center Bluefest

Friday – Sunday, Oct. 19-21, 2018

Logan Center for the Arts is located on the University of Chicago campus at 915 E. 60th Street in the Hyde Park/Woodlawn neighborhood.

https://www.loganbluesfest.org/